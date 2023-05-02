English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsKarnataka
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 02, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

    Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: BJP's election manifesto has roadmap to make Karnataka number one, says PM Modi

    Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE: The BJP's election manifesto has roadmap to make Karnataka number one state in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Chitradurga, Karnataka

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka elections will see biggies from BJP and Congress hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Modi's popularity will see it through. 113 seats are needed for a simple majority — a feat BJP has never achieved. The PM will be reportedly involved in about 15 public meetings and roadshows

    in next six days, giving the BJP campaign a significant push. In all, there are 2,613 candidates in the fray for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls after the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Monday. According to the final list of candidates shared by the Election Commission, 185 women candidates and one from the ‘Others’ category are contesting. While 224 candidates are from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition Congress has fielded 223, and the Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded 207 candidates.

    • Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: BJP's election manifesto has roadmap to make Karnataka number one, says PM Modi
      File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 02, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

      Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE: Question mark over fate of Indira Canteens as BJP promises Atal Aahara Kendras in Karnataka

      The BJP's promise in its manifesto that it will set up 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in each ward of every municipal corporation in Karnataka has put a question mark over the fate of the 'Indira Canteens', which the then Siddaramaiah government launched in August 2017.
      The BJP national president J P Nadda released on Monday the 'Praja Pranalike' (Citizens' Manifesto) in the run-up to the May 10 Assembly elections.
      "I don't know about the Indira Canteen 'Yojana' but I know that this (Atal Aahara Kendra) is going to take care of the common man," Nadda said in response to a question on the fate of Indira Canteens.
      Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "It is ridiculous that the BJP government is promising to open 'Atal Aahara Kendra' after vindictively shutting down 600 Indira Canteens set up by the Congress across the state during its tenure."

    • May 02, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

      Karnataka Elections LIVE: EC pushes for greater vigil at inter-state border to prevent entry of cash, drugs

      The Election Commission on May 1 ordered enhanced vigil at 185 checkposts on Karnataka's border with six neighbouring states to prevent any unauthorised movement of inducements such as cash, liquor, freebies and drugs ahead of the May 10 assembly polls.
      The poll panel directed state teams to enhance vigilance on the state border. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar specifically emphasised on the need for vigil at the 185 inter-state checkposts to ensure that no cross-border movement of illicit cash, liquor, drugs, freebies takes place.
      While taking note of seizure of more than Rs 305 crore till date as compared to Rs 83 crore in the last assembly elections, CEC Kumar said there was a need to fix responsibility of local officers failing to control money power.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 02, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    • May 02, 2023 / 12:39 PM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Polls: Highlights of Congress' State Manifesto

      -- Manifesto named 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities).
      -- Shakti scheme will provide free travel to all women throughout state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses
      -- Congress reiterates 5 guarantees in its poll manifesto: Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti.
      -- Promises: Will repeal all unjust laws and other anti-people laws passed by BJP govt within one year of coming to power
      "I'm giving 6th guarantee the promises will be implemented in first cabinet meet on first day of govt formation," added Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

    • May 02, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

      Alert: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka

      BJP's election manifesto has roadmap to make Karnataka number one state: PM Modi at a public meeting in Chitradurga

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 02, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Polls LIVE: Congress' Karnataka unit releases poll manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota'

      -- Congress in its manifesto announces that its govt will provide 200 units of free electricity.
      -- Rs 2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family.
      -- Rs 3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.
      -- Free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

    • May 02, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST

      Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: Congress reiterates 5 guarantees in its poll manifesto

      Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi & Shakti are the five guarantees in BJP's poll manifesto.
      Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units free power; Gruha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 to each woman head of family & Anna Bhagya offers 10kg food grains. Yuva Nidhi will give Rs 3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders.

    • May 02, 2023 / 12:34 PM IST

      Karnataka Assembly Polls LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his second leg of the two-day election campaign in Karnataka today

      Ahead of Karnataka elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his second leg of the two-day election campaign today, May 2. He will address public meetings at Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur before participating in a roadshow at Kalaburagi this afternoon.
      In addition, he will hold public meetings in Mudabidare, Ankollla, and Bali Hongala tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been campaigning in the State, will address three public meetings and join in three mega road shows today.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market