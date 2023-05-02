JD(S) has close links with people in coastal Karnataka, says Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday said the entire coastal region in Karnataka is a fortress of the secular forces including the Janata Dal(S).

Addressing reporters here, Gowda, who is here to campaign for party candidate Mohiuddin Bava in Mangaluru North constituency, said the JD(S) always had close relations with the people of Dakshina Kannada.

"We had five zilla panchayat members and three MLAs who got elected from here in the past," he said.

Urging the voters to support Bava, who switched to the JD(S) after the Congress denied him a ticket, Gowda said Bava had dedicated five years of his life to public service in the constituency.

He claimed that surveys among the voters favoured Bava and his party chose him as candidate after observing his work on the ground for Mangaluru North constituency.

The former PM alleged that Bava was deliberately denied a ticket by the Congress.

Without naming Congress, Gowda wanted to know who was responsible for the BJP to come to power after a secular government was formed under JD(S). "We did not go after anyone to form the government, but the party approached us," he said.

Gowda said during H D Kumaraswamy's tenure as Chief Minister, several schemes beneficial to the common man were launched.

JD(S) leaders M B Sadashiva, Mohammed Kunhi, Akshith Suvarna, Vasanth Poojary, and Sumathi Hegde were among those present.

The elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.