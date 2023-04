Karnataka Elections 2023: JDS patriarch Deve Gowda to campaign for party at 42 places in next 11 days

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) supremo H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said he will campaign for his party at 42 places in the next 11 days in the run-up to the Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The 89-year-old said he will take rest once in a week keeping in view his health condition.

"Starting from tomorrow I will campaign till May 8 at 42 places. This is a tentative programme. I will take rest once in a week keeping health conditions in mind because I have to take an injection once in a week," Gowda, who will turn 90 on May 18, said in a press conference.

He said the party had fielded 211 candidates of which two withdrew their candidature and the nomination form of two others was rejected. So, 207 JD(S) candidates are in fray.

This apart, the JD (S) has extended its support to three CPI(M) and three Republican Party of India candidates.

Elections to the 224-member Assembly would take place on May 10, and the results would be declared on May 13.

