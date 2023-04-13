Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP relieved as MLA Bhat rallies behind official candidate for Udupi assembly seat

Udupi MLA said his well-wishers are also the well-wishers of BJP and asked his followers to stop discussions about the candidature on social media.

Udupi MLA Raghuapti Bhat, who was 'deeply hurt' by the denial of ticket to him by the BJP in the coming Karnataka assembly elections, on Thursday came out in support of the official nominee for the seat, Yashpal Suvarna.

Bringing relief to the BJP camp, he held a press conference in Udupi flanked by Suvarna and declared that he will campaign for the new candidate till his 'certain win' in the elections.

"I will be in the company of Yashpal Suvarna at every stage till the elections," he said and addied that all the party workers, including his well-wishers will rally behind the official candidate.

Bhat said he spoke a few words on Wednesday as he felt sad about the omission from the party list. "We feel sad when our parents scold us, and we scold them back. We later sleep in their company," he said.

He said senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa called him and said he has a bright future in the party. There is nothing more to discuss with Chief Minister Bommai. "There is no trouble and hence there is no need for a trouble-shooter," he said.

He thanked the BJP for giving him opportunity to contest the Udupi seat thrice and said there is no room for disappointment.

BJP's official candidate Yashpal Suvarna said he will strive to carry forward the development works executed by Bhat in Udupi.