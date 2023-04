Karnataka Elections 2023: AIADMK announces candidate for one constituency

The AIADMK on Wednesday announced one candidate for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, fielding its nominee for the Pulakeshinagar reserved constituency.

The party's Parliamentary Board has picked D Anbarasan as its candidate for the segment, AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami said in a statement.

The BJP, which is an ally of the opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, has fielded Murali from Pulakeshinagar (SC) constituency coming in Bengaluru.