Mumbai airport operational says operator, flights delayed due to poor visibility

Moneycontrol News

GVKPIL that runs Mumbai International Airport said the airport operations are on. However, flights are delayed due to poor visibility.

“There is no suspension of airport operations,” said Ram Manekar, ‎Group Head and Vice President Corporate Communications at GVK.

“Flights are delayed obviously as there is plenty of go-around due to poor visibility,” Manekar said.

According to Flightradar24 – the live flight tracker that shows air traffic in real time – at 5.58 pm as much as 90 percent of the flights are running late with average delay of 70 minutes. There were still no cancellations.

Mumbai city was hit by heavy rains causing deluge at several places, bringing the financial capital to a halt. Suburban train services on all three lines Western, Central and Harbour stopped by noon, leaving hundreds of thousands of commuters stranded.

An afternoon weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Mumbai and suburbs had received 15 centimetres of rain over the 15 hours preceding the afternoon. The IMD has predicted tides as high as 3.32 metres during high tide.