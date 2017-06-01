Trump to announce decision on Paris deal

App
Jun 01, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Trump will announce his decision whether the US will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord tomorrow.

US President Donald Trump said he will announce his decision on whether the US will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord on Friday.

Trump said he would make the announcement at 12.30 am (3 pm local time) at the White House.

Withdrawing from the Paris agreement is one of Trump's major electoral promises.

"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," the US president tweeted.

The much-awaited announcement will have a long-term impact on the fight against climate change, particularly in countries like India and China. The US is the world's largest polluter.

Trump often said the US did not get a "fair deal" in the Paris accord, which was agreed upon by more than 190 countries at the initiative of his predecessor Barack Obama.

