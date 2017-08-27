Swine flu kills over 1,000 Indians in 2017, worst outbreak since 2009-10

Moneycontrol News

Deaths from swine flu have more than quadrupled year-on-year, with 1,094 people succumbing to it in 2017, according to data released by the union health ministry. In august alone, close to 350 died because of the deadly disease.

This year's death toll is over four times higher than last year's death toll of 265.

The worst affected states are Maharashtra and Gujarat, with 437 and 269 people losing their lives to H1N1 influenza, respectively. The other states that have been significantly affected by the viral influenza are Delhi, Kerala and Rajasthan.

Even the number of people affected by swine flu virus jumped more than 12 times to 22,186 this year, compared to 1,786 last year. India saw its worst outbreak of swine flu back in 2009-10, when the infection affected over 50,000 people and killed around 2,700.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared swine flu officially pandemic in August 2010.

The symptoms of H1NI influenza are fever, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. It is highly contagious and spreads quickly from person to person. Antiviral drugs used to treat the disease are oseltamivir and zanamivir.

The cases of swine flu typically peak around July-August and then again between October and February.