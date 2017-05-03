Govt not planning to make Aadhaar mandatory for fliers: Sources

Efforts are on to increase the use of Aadhaar in the aviation sector but there is no plan make the identification document mandatory for fliers, sources in the government have told CNBC-TV18.

Earlier reports had suggested that the aviation ministry was planning to make Aadhaar or passport number mandatory for domestic travel in the next two to three months.

But sources say the government will instead ask airlines to promote the use of Aadhaar by fliers while purchasing tickets and encourage travellers to link their flight tickets to their Aadhaar cards for a seamless experience.

As part of efforts to make flight travel paperless, a pilot is being implemented at the Mumbai and Hyderabad airports, where passengers who have already linked their tickets to their Aadhaar do not require boarding passes to enter the plan.

An earlier pilot conducted in Ahmedabad was considered to be a success, while Delhi may try it out next.

Currently, an ID card like a passport or PAN card, has to be presented at the entrance of an airport, along with the flight ticket.

Sources also said that the government wants to ensure that Supreme Court orders are not violated. The top court has repeatedly said that Aadhaar should only be voluntary.

