Gold 'match sticks' hidden in handle of knives seized at Coimbatore airport

About 800 grams of gold kept concealed was seized today by the Customs officials from a passenger who arrived at the Coimbatore airport here from Sharjah, police said. The seizure was made when officials on suspicion checked the baggage of Aftab, who arrived by an Air Arabia flight. The gold was in the shape of match sticks, numbering 114 and kept hidden in the handle of five kitchen knives, police said.