Young Turks in conversation with Jonathan Medved on his journey

A serial entrepreneur and one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalist, Jonathan Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd. Being part of the founding team at several successful Israeli start-ups and as a venture capitalist and angel investor, over the last past two decades, Jonathan has invested in almost 200 start-up companies helping to bring 20 of them to values in excess of USD 100 million.Young Turks talks to Jonathan Medved about his journey here and the way forward.