Young Turks in conversation with Jonathan Medved on his journey

A serial entrepreneur and one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalist, Jonathan Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd. Young Turks talks to Jonathan Medved about his journey here and the way forward.
Jan 07, 2017, 02.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Young Turks in conversation with Jonathan Medved on his journey

A serial entrepreneur and one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalist, Jonathan Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd. Young Turks talks to Jonathan Medved about his journey here and the way forward.

Young Turks in conversation with Jonathan Medved on his journey

A serial entrepreneur and one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalist, Jonathan Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd. Young Turks talks to Jonathan Medved about his journey here and the way forward.

A serial entrepreneur and one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalist, Jonathan Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd. Being part of the founding team at several successful Israeli start-ups and as a venture capitalist and angel investor, over the last past two decades, Jonathan has invested in almost 200 start-up companies helping to bring 20 of them to values in excess of USD 100 million.

Young Turks talks to Jonathan Medved about his journey here and the way forward.

Watch accompanying videos for more...

Tags  entrepreneur Israel high-tech Jonathan Medved OurCrowd start-ups angel investor
Young Turks in conversation with Jonathan Medved on his journey

