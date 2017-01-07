Jan 07, 2017, 02.13 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
A serial entrepreneur and one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalist, Jonathan Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd. Young Turks talks to Jonathan Medved about his journey here and the way forward.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Young Turks in conversation with Jonathan Medved on his journey
A serial entrepreneur and one of Israel’s leading high-tech venture capitalist, Jonathan Medved is the founder and CEO of OurCrowd. Young Turks talks to Jonathan Medved about his journey here and the way forward.
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.