Union Budget 2017-18 to be presented on February 1

The government will be presenting its Union Budget 2017-18 on February 1.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 had clealry indicated that Budget 2017 would be presented a month in advance.

Modi had asked the states to align their plans with changed date of Budget presentation. He further had added that the new system would ensure speedier implementation of schemes.



The Budget earlier used to be presented at 5 pm. It was rescheduled to 11 am after 2001.



Experts believe that an earlier Budget presentation will expedite the Budgetary exercise. It will also help the Finance Bill to be passed and implemented from April, instead of June. Besides, companies and households will also be able to sort out their savings, investment and tax plans ahead of the start of the fiscal year.

















