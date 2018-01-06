Tata Steel FY18' Q3 production down marginally at 3.24 mt

Tata Steel's provisional India production in the Q3 period ending in December 2017 was marginally down at 3.24 million ton compared to 3.28 million ton in the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

But in the nine month period from April-December of FY 18, the company's India production was higher by 10.6 per cent at 9.23 million ton against 8.34 million tonne production in previous comparable period, a Tata Steel release said today.

However, the company's European operation production in the Q3 quarter was marginally higher at 2.68 million tonnes (provisional) against 2.64 million ton in the comparable period in the FY 17, it said.

The steel sales both in India and Europe operations were higher during the quarter (FY 18 Q3 period) at 3.3 million ton and 2.41 million ton respectively.

The company said Tata Steel Kalinganagar successfully ramped-up to 100 percent capacity utilisation for the commercial saleable steel production.

Tata Steel said it has achieved highest ever quarterly sales in automotive and special products segment with a growth of 6 percent QoQ and 26 percent YoY.