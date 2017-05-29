Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance
According to Sushil Finance, expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.
Sushil Finance's report on Gold
Gold rose to its highest in nearly four weeks on Friday as political uncertainty led investors to favor bullion over assets considered riskier such as stocks.
Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.
