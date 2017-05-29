Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold rose to its highest in nearly four weeks on Friday as political uncertainty led investors to favor bullion over assets considered riskier such as stocks.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.