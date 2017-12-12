App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Dec 12, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

MG Motor finalises 5 startups under innovation programme

The startups finalised by the auto firm are CarIQ, Steradian Semi, Altigreen Propulsion Labs, Exploride and Zuper.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

British carmaker MG Motor (Morris Garages) today said it has shortlisted five Indian startups under its innovation programme as the company aims to bring additional synergies to the automotive business.

The startups finalised by the auto firm are CarIQ, Steradian Semi, Altigreen Propulsion Labs, Exploride and Zuper.

The finalists were selected from over 200 applicants in 20 days through the recently launched ‘MG Drives Innovation’ programme.

"It is heartening to see ground-up hardware and core product innovations from young teams across India. We are excited to evaluate the capabilities of these startups which will help us add value to our business," MG Motor India President & MD Rajeev Chaba said in a statement.

Last year, MG Motor moved a step closer towards establishing full scale operations in the country by acquiring General Motor's Halol plant in Gujarat.

MG Motor India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp, aims to launch its first product in 2019 and follow it up with another a year later.

While the SUV segment remains important, the company is yet to finalise products for the Indian market.

tags #CarIQ #MG Motor #startups #World News

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.