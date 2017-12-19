Sodexo partners with Swiggy

Sodexo today said it has partnered food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy to enable the former Meal Cards users to order food.

With this, Sodexo consumers will enjoy the benefits of fast and timely food delivery, a release issued here said.

"We always look for opportunities to enhance the experience of our over three million daily consumers in India. Swiggy will give greater access to our consumers, especially the always-on millennials, to order food from the thousands of restaurants," Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India CEO Stephane Michelin said.