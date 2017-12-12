NSE awaiting SEBI nod to launch commex derivatives: Vikram Limaye

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday said that the exchange is ready to launch trading in commodity derivatives once SEBI issues the guidelines on the same which he expects over the next six-nine months.

Managing director and chief executive Vikram Limaye said he expects the SEBI norms permitting stock exchanges to trade in new asset classes like commodity derivatives within next six to nine months.

"Right now the asset class that NSE is not permitted to trade is commodities. There is certainly a move enabling exchanges to get into all asset classes," Limaye told reporters on sidelines of an investment bankers summit.

"I can't comment on the timing because it's a SEBI decision. My hope is somewhere over the six to nine months exchanges could be permitted to get into all asset classes.

"If and when SEBI comes out with the regulations we would certainly be ready to get into commodities," Limaye added.

The markets watchdog SEBI is expected to issue the regulations for allowing the exchanges to launch the new segments.

Stock exchanges NSE and BSE have written to SEBI seeking regulatory approval to launch a commodity futures trading segment.

Currently, these exchanges offer transactions in equity (cash & derivatives segments), currency F & O, interest rate derivatives and corporate bonds.