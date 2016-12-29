NLC invites global cos to set up solar projects in Odisha

NLC India Ltd
has invited applications from global companies to set up 250 MW solar photo-voltaic power projects in Odisha.
NLC India, formerly known as Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd, said in its website, Bids "are invited from solar developers and operators (SDO) for setting up of 250 MW grid interactive solar PV (Photovoltaic) power projects in not more than five locations in Odisha state with a minimum of 50 MW capacity in a single location." The scope of work for each location includes procurement of land, design, engineering, manufacture, supply, commissioning and provisional takeover with associated power evacuation system including grid connectivity and approval from Odisha State Electricity Authorities for load flow study, bay extensions, external transmission lines and right of way.
"The scope of the work also includes operation and maintenance for 15 years after one year warranty period on successful commissioning of the project, the company said.
NLC is a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal.
Its present total power generation capacity (including JVs) is 4293.5 MW. The company's projected capital expenditure (up to 2025) is Rs 1.24 lakh crore with a debt-equity ratio of 70:30.
The main activity of NLC India is mining coal and lignite, and power generation -- thermal and renewable.