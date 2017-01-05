Idea to offer unlimited free data for 4G users soon: Sources

Reliance Jio recently extended its free services till March 2017. Bharti Airtel too came up with an offer to match Jio's by providing 3 GB extra data every month till December 2017.
Jan 05, 2017, 11.25 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Idea to offer unlimited free data for 4G users soon: Sources

Reliance Jio recently extended its free services till March 2017. Bharti Airtel too came up with an offer to match Jio's by providing 3 GB extra data every month till December 2017.

Idea to offer unlimited free data for 4G users soon: Sources

Reliance Jio recently extended its free services till March 2017. Bharti Airtel too came up with an offer to match Jio's by providing 3 GB extra data every month till December 2017.

Kritika Saxena (more)

Reporter, CNBC-TV18 |

Idea Cellular may soon launch promotional data offers in response to Jio and Airtel 's schemes to intensify the pricing war in the telecom sector. Idea may offer unlimited free data in certain schemes with a validity of 1-1.5 years, say sources.

The offer may be valid only for 4G customers.

Along with this scheme, Idea may also offer free international incoming calls on a down payment and introduce loyalty plans for customers.

Reliance Jio recently extended its free services till March 2017. Bharti Airtel too came up with an offer to match Jio's by providing 3 GB extra data every month till December 2017.

Disclosure: RIL, which owns Reliance Jio, also owns Network18 and moneycontrol.com

Watch video for more.
Idea to offer unlimited free data for 4G users soon: Sources

