App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeShowsBuy or sell
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or Sell | Expect relief rally in Nifty, bullish on Pharma

A relief rally can give opportunities to make profits on the positive side.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bearish sentiment is ruling the market right now. Concerns over rising crude prices and a depreciation in the value of the rupee still weigh on the markets.

Can the Nifty be expected to consolidate between 10,800 - 11,200 levels? A relief rally can give  opportunities to make profits on the positive side.

It is recommended to remain a buyer on the Nifty and Nifty Bank. The pharmaceutical and IT sectors are expected to show strength this week. A pullback rally in oil marketing companies could also happen in the coming days.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 12:11 pm

tags #Buy or Sell #IT #Market #oil #pharmaceurical #stocks #video

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.