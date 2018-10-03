Buy or Sell | Expect relief rally in Nifty, bullish on Pharma

Bearish sentiment is ruling the market right now. Concerns over rising crude prices and a depreciation in the value of the rupee still weigh on the markets.

Can the Nifty be expected to consolidate between 10,800 - 11,200 levels? A relief rally can give opportunities to make profits on the positive side.

It is recommended to remain a buyer on the Nifty and Nifty Bank. The pharmaceutical and IT sectors are expected to show strength this week. A pullback rally in oil marketing companies could also happen in the coming days.