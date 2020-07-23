App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:48 PM IST | Source: AP

WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegations

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO is focusing on “saving lives” as he lashed out Thursday at the comments British media have reported that Pompeo made at a closed-door event earlier this week in London.

AP @moneycontrolcom

The chief of the World Health Organization has upbraided U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “untrue and unacceptable” comments, responding to reported allegations that included the health agency chief having been “bought” by China.

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted WHO is focusing on “saving lives” as he lashed out Thursday at the comments British media have reported that Pompeo made at a closed-door event earlier this week in London.

Tedros' response to Pompeo represented some of his most defensive and full-throated statements yet in the wake of the Trump administration's repeated criticism of the U.N. health agency in recent months.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:48 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Mike Pompeo #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #World Health Organization #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.