English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    US Senate to vote today on Finland, Sweden NATO accession

    The debate, Schumer said, will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT).

    Reuters
    August 03, 2022 / 06:40 AM IST
    Representative image (Image: AP)

    Representative image (Image: AP)

    The U.S. Senate will hold votes on Wednesday on approving Finland's and Sweden's accession into NATO, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday.

    The debate, Schumer said, will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT).
    Reuters
    Tags: #Finland #NATO #senate #Sweden #US #World News
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 06:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.