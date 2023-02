US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nr R) in front of St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on February 20, 2023. (AFP)

US President Joe Biden left Kyiv after making a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital on Monday and promising increased arms deliveries, a White House pool report said.

"President Biden has left Kyiv," the report said, wrapping up Biden's lightning visit to Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of the pro-Western country.