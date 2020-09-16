US announces charges over Chinese hacking operation

The US Justice Department on September 16 announced charges against five Chinese and two Malaysians who ran a global hacking operation for at least six years to steal identities and video game technology, and to spy on Hong Kong activists.

The operation, long known to computer security experts, was not run by the Chinese government, but one hacker boasted he was protected by Chinese security services, according to the charges.

"Some of these criminal actors believed their association with the PRC provided them free license to hack and steal across the globe," said Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin in a statement.