    UK economy grows slightly in revised GDP estimate

    The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product increased by 0.2% in the three months through June, compared with the agency's previous estimate that the economy shrank by 0.1% in the period.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

    Revised figures show the U.K. economy grew slightly in the second quarter of the year, indicating the country isn't currently in a recession.

    The new estimate means the British economy isn't technically in a recession, which is traditionally defined by two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP.

    The Bank of England said last week that it expected GDP to fall by 0.1% in the three months through September. That would have put the British economy into a technical recession if the second-quarter figures hadn't been revised.

    The new figures more accurately reflect growth in financial services and the pandemic's impact on healthcare, the national statistics office said.
    PTI
    Sep 30, 2022
