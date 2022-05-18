English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Twitter board says it plans to enforce Elon Musk merger agreement

    “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement,” the board said Tuesday in a statement to Bloomberg News. Directors voted earlier to unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Musk’s $54.20-a-share offer.

    Bloomberg
    May 18, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST
    Elon Musk in 2019. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

    Elon Musk in 2019. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

    Twitter Inc.’s board said it plans to enforce its $44 billion agreement to be bought by Elon Musk, saying the transaction is in the best interest of all shareholders.

    “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement,” the board said Tuesday in a statement to Bloomberg News. Directors voted earlier to unanimously recommended that shareholders approve Musk’s $54.20-a-share offer.

    The proposed takeover includes a $1 billion breakup fee for each party, which Musk will have to pay if he ends the deal or fails to deliver the acquisition funding as promised. Musk might be released from that requirement if he can show a material change in the company’s situation or the information it has provided.

    The board’s statement comes as Musk appears to be maneuvering to ditch or renegotiate his offer.

    Musk said last week that the deal was “on hold” until he gets more information, specifically proof from Twitter that so-called spam bots make up less than 5% of its users.

    Close

    On Monday Musk stoked speculation that he could seek to renegotiate the takeover, saying at a tech conference in Miami that a viable deal at a lower price wouldn’t be “out of the question.”

    Twitter has said it’s committed to completing the sale. The shares, which had dropped for seven straight trading days, closed Tuesday up 2.5% to $38.32, still well below the offer price.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter #World News
    first published: May 18, 2022 07:02 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.