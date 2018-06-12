Trump-Kim summit: Highlights from the historic meeting

Moneycontrol News

US President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un met at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Capella Hotel on Sentosa island.

The event caught the attention of the entire world.

The meeting was the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting US President.

The two leaders did make significant progress in their relationship but did not provide specifics of the terms agreed.



Kim Jong Un has committed to complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.



US sanctions on North Korea will continue. Trump has said the sactions will be lifted when the US is "sure that nuclear missiles are no longer a factor"



Trump said Kim Jong Un is a "smart person", and called the North Korean leader a "very worthy, very smart negotiator".



Trump said he hopes a formal ending to the Korean War will happen soon. The violence had ended in a truce between North Korea and South Korea, and not a peace treaty.



Their handshake became the top moment of their meeting, with body language experts trying to decipher the two leaders' conduct.



The US President replied "Absolutely" when asked if he would invite Kim Jong Un to the White House



As widely expected, the US stayed away from the subject of alleged of human rights violations by North Korea.

Here a few takeaways from the meeting: