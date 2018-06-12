Trump-Kim summit highlights: European Union hails talks as 'crucial and necessary step'

Trump depicts benefits of peace in video played for Kim at summit

Donald Trump today played a Hollywood-style video to Kim Jong-un, which depicted the North Korean leader and the US president as its leading men, showing the prospect of peace, PTI has reported.

The video made a dramatic pitch for the benefits of peace between the two Cold war-era rivals laying out the opportunities that could come with an agreement to eliminate North Korea's nuclear arsenal, a story about "two men, two leaders, one destiny."

Trump played the video in Korean to the North Korean leader and eight aides at their private bilateral meeting, The Straits Times reported.

When asked about the video montage played ahead of the press conference, Trump said: "We had it made... I hope you liked it. I thought it was interesting enough to show... and I showed it to him (Kim) today towards the end of the meeting and I think he loved it," the report said.

The film drew on the "in a world" and "one man, one choice" framing of Hollywood action movies.