Jun 12, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump-Kim summit highlights: European Union hails talks as 'crucial and necessary step'

US President Donald Trump has departed from Singapore following the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

highlights

  • Jun 12, 08:40 PM (IST)

    UN chief says Trump-Kim summit 'important milestone'

    United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today welcomed the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "an important milestone" toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, PTI has reported.

    Guterres urged all those concerned to "seize this momentous opportunity" and again offered UN help to achieve the goal of dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

    The summit held in Singapore was "an important milestone in the advancement of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean peninsula," Guterres said in a statement.

  • Jun 12, 06:54 PM (IST)

    Trump depicts benefits of peace in video played for Kim at summit

    Donald Trump today played a Hollywood-style video to Kim Jong-un, which depicted the North Korean leader and the US president as its leading men, showing the prospect of peace, PTI has reported.

    The video made a dramatic pitch for the benefits of peace between the two Cold war-era rivals laying out the opportunities that could come with an agreement to eliminate North Korea's nuclear arsenal, a story about "two men, two leaders, one destiny."

    Trump played the video in Korean to the North Korean leader and eight aides at their private bilateral meeting, The Straits Times reported.

    When asked about the video montage played ahead of the press conference, Trump said: "We had it made... I hope you liked it. I thought it was interesting enough to show... and I showed it to him (Kim) today towards the end of the meeting and I think he loved it," the report said.

    The film drew on the "in a world" and "one man, one choice" framing of Hollywood action movies.

  • Jun 12, 05:51 PM (IST)

    South Korea hails Trump-Kim summit as 'talks of the century'

    South Koreans erupted in applause today as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met for what local media billed as the "talks of the century", according to a PTI report.

    As the historic first meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader began in Singapore, images of Trump and Kim exchanging handshakes and warm words drew jubilant reactions in Seoul and hopes for a new beginning with Pyongyang.

    "We hope the summit will be a success and bring us a complete denuclearisation, peace and a new era" in relations between the two Koreas and the United States, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.

  • Jun 12, 05:23 PM (IST)

    European Union hails talks as 'crucial and necessary step'

    The EU has praised the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "crucial and necessary step", saying it indicated "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula could be achieved, according to a PTI report.

    "This summit was a crucial and necessary step to build upon the positive developments achieved in inter-Korean relations and on the peninsula so far," the EU's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

  • Jun 12, 05:08 PM (IST)

    Trump agreed to suspend ‘war games’ with South in return for denuclearisation commitment

    Donald Trump has agreed to suspend military exercises with ally South Korea in return for a commitment to denuclearisation from Kim Jong-un, according to a report by The Guardian. Trump added that the war games were expensive and “very provocative”.

  • Jun 12, 04:54 PM (IST)

    IAEA head welcomes outcome of US-North Korea summit

    The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog welcomed today the statement issued by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of their summit in Singapore.

    "I welcome today's Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK's commitment towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement.

    "The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned," the statement adds. (PTI)

  • Jun 12, 04:37 PM (IST)

    80-year-old Singapore Supreme Court table used for summit

    An 80-year-old teak wood table previously used by Singapore's Chief Justices played a part in today's historic summit, PTI has reported.

    The two leaders and their delegations sat at the historic table during the delegation-level meeting at Capella Singapore hotel in Sentosa Island.

    Later, Trump and Kim signed a joint statement at the 4.3 m-long table, designed in 1939 by local craftsmen for the Supreme Court. The table is on loan to the US Embassy for the summit, and is usually on display on the Chief Justice's chamber on the third floor of the Singapore National Gallery, The Straits Times reported.

  • Jun 12, 04:13 PM (IST)

    US President Donald Trump has departed from Singapore, news organisations have reported.

  • Jun 12, 03:59 PM (IST)

    South Korea’s Moon Jae-in calls summit “historic”

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in has issued a statement calling the Trump-Kim summit as “historic”, according to The Guardian.

    In a statement, Moon warns there may be “many difficulties ahead, but we will never go back to the past again”.

    Moon says Kim will be “remembered as a leader who made a historic moment by taking the first bold step toward the world”.

    “Building upon the agreement reached today, we will take a new path going forward. Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation,” he added.

  • Jun 12, 03:42 PM (IST)

    India welcomes Trump-Kim summit

    India today welcomed the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling it a positive development.

    In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at the same time hoped that any resolution to the North Korean "peninsula issue" will address New Delhi's concerns about Pyongyang's proliferation linkages with India's neighbourhood, seen as an apparent reference to Pakistan.

    India has been pressing for a probe into North Korea's proliferation linkages with India's neighbourhood, PTI has reported.

    "India welcomes the United States-DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Summit held in Singapore. This is a positive development. India has always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA said in a statement.

    Trump and Kim signed a "very comprehensive" document after their summit in Singapore. After the talks, the US president said that the process of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula will begin "very soon" and the North Korean leader promised to leave the past behind.

  • Jun 12, 03:02 PM (IST)

    US President Donald Trump said he brought Kim to the table by showing him what the future could look like should he choose the path of peace: "Instead of [testing missiles] you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective," he reportedly told the North Korean leader.

  • Jun 12, 02:51 PM (IST)

    India welcomes US-North Korea summit held in Singapore

    "India welcomes the United States - DPRK Summit held in Singapore. This is a positive development. India has always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy," says the Ministry of External Affairs

    JUST IN: "I think this meeting was good for United States as it was for North Korea. Only a person who hates Donald Trump would say that I have agreed to make a big commitment. Yes, it was a big commitment to meet Kim. But, it was good for us," says US President Donald Trump

  • Jun 12, 02:13 PM (IST)

    I trust Kim Jong Un, says US President Trump

    US President Donald Trump said he does indeed "trust" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "I do," he said when asked by CNN's Jim Acosta if he trusts Kim. "I do. I think he wants to get it done."

    Hope Korean War will finally end: Trump

    US President Donald Trump said he hopes the Korean War will finally end, more than 70 years after it began. The leaders of North and South Korea pledged to bring a formal end to the Korean War at another summit in April, he tells reporters

    LATEST: Trump says verification of denuclearization was discussed with Kim and that a verification team will involve Americans and international officials.

  • Jun 12, 02:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: "Today is the beginning of an arduous process. Our eyes are wide open, but peace is always worth the effort, especially in this case," says US President Trump

    JUST IN: US President Donald Trump says North Korea's Kim Jong Un is committed to destroying missile engine test site. "We signed a very comprehensive document today and I think when he (Kim Jong Un) lands in North Korea he will start the process soon," he adds.

  • Jun 12, 02:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN: "Kim Jong Un has the chance to cease a better future for his country. Anyone can make war but only the most courageous can make peace," says US President Trump

    BREAKING: "I want to thank Singapore for hosting the summit so successfully," Trump says

  • Jun 12, 01:49 PM (IST)

    BREAKING: US President Donald Trump addresses press conference. He says, "It's an honour to address the world after a historic summit."

  • Jun 12, 01:13 PM (IST)

    Full text of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's joint statement

    Joint Statement of President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the Singapore Summit.

    President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

    President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

    Read full text here.

