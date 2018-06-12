Trump-Kim summit highlights: European Union hails talks as 'crucial and necessary step'

Live now
Jun 12, 2018 09:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
UN chief says Trump-Kim summit 'important milestone'
Trump depicts benefits of peace in video played for Kim at summit
South Korea hails Trump-Kim summit as 'talks of the century'
EU hails talks as 'crucial and necessary step'
Trump suspends ‘war games’ with Seoul in return for denuclearisation commitment
Intl. nuclear watchdog's head welcomes summit outcome
President Trump departs Singapore
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in calls summit “historic”
India welcomes Trump-Kim summit
I trust Kim Jong Un, says US President Trump
China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China hopes for US-North Korea peace deal
Kim has great personality, is a smart negotiator: US President Donald Trump
BREAKING: Trump-Kim document commits US to 'security guarantees', eyes establishment of 'new US-DPRK relations', reports AFP.
The world will see a major change: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at joint signing
Trump, Kim to sign unspecified document shortly
Working lunch concludes
Meet Dr Yun-hyang Lee, Donald Trump's interpreter
Trump, Kim begin working lunch at summit
South Korean President says he 'hardly slept' in anticipation of Trump-Kim summit
Many in the world will think of this as a scene from a science fiction movie: Kim Jong Un
Body language experts try to decipher Trump and Kim
At a glance: Handshake, smiles and optimism at historic summit
I got a call saying Trump was proud of me: Dennis Rodman
Who's in the crucial meeting room?
Dollar rises, stocks inch up
Kim's paranoia over security: Leader ditches official plane, packs own toilet
US President Donald Trump optimistic after meeting
Will have excellent relationship with North Korea: US President Donald Trump
Only translators allowed inside core meet between Trump, Kim
Here's what South Korea has to say
Dollar at three-week high, but Asian stocks cautious as Trump and Kim meet
Oil steady as Trump, Kim launch summit in Singapore
Trump says will have 'terrific relationship' with North Korea
Trump, Kim share historic handshake
US offers 'unique' security guarantees to North Korea if it accepts complete denuclearisation
Two Indian-origin ministers in Singapore play key role in facilitating Trump-Kim summit
Trump-Kim meeting attracts 3,000 journalists
UN chief says Trump-Kim summit 'important milestone'
United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres today welcomed the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as "an important milestone" toward the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, PTI has reported.
Guterres urged all those concerned to "seize this momentous opportunity" and again offered UN help to achieve the goal of dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
The summit held in Singapore was "an important milestone in the advancement of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization on the Korean peninsula," Guterres said in a statement.
Trump depicts benefits of peace in video played for Kim at summit
Donald Trump today played a Hollywood-style video to Kim Jong-un, which depicted the North Korean leader and the US president as its leading men, showing the prospect of peace, PTI has reported.
The video made a dramatic pitch for the benefits of peace between the two Cold war-era rivals laying out the opportunities that could come with an agreement to eliminate North Korea's nuclear arsenal, a story about "two men, two leaders, one destiny."
Trump played the video in Korean to the North Korean leader and eight aides at their private bilateral meeting, The Straits Times reported.
When asked about the video montage played ahead of the press conference, Trump said: "We had it made... I hope you liked it. I thought it was interesting enough to show... and I showed it to him (Kim) today towards the end of the meeting and I think he loved it," the report said.
The film drew on the "in a world" and "one man, one choice" framing of Hollywood action movies.
South Korea hails Trump-Kim summit as 'talks of the century'
South Koreans erupted in applause today as Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un met for what local media billed as the "talks of the century", according to a PTI report.
As the historic first meeting between a sitting US president and North Korean leader began in Singapore, images of Trump and Kim exchanging handshakes and warm words drew jubilant reactions in Seoul and hopes for a new beginning with Pyongyang.
"We hope the summit will be a success and bring us a complete denuclearisation, peace and a new era" in relations between the two Koreas and the United States, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.
European Union hails talks as 'crucial and necessary step'
The EU has praised the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "crucial and necessary step", saying it indicated "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula could be achieved, according to a PTI report.
"This summit was a crucial and necessary step to build upon the positive developments achieved in inter-Korean relations and on the peninsula so far," the EU's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement.
Trump agreed to suspend ‘war games’ with South in return for denuclearisation commitment
Donald Trump has agreed to suspend military exercises with ally South Korea in return for a commitment to denuclearisation from Kim Jong-un, according to a report by The Guardian. Trump added that the war games were expensive and “very provocative”.
IAEA head welcomes outcome of US-North Korea summit
The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog welcomed today the statement issued by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the end of their summit in Singapore.
"I welcome today's Joint Statement of President Trump of the United States and Chairman Kim of the DPRK at the Singapore Summit which includes the DPRK's commitment towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Yukiya Amano, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a statement.
"The IAEA stands ready to undertake any verification activities in the DPRK that it may be requested to conduct by the countries concerned," the statement adds. (PTI)
80-year-old Singapore Supreme Court table used for summit
An 80-year-old teak wood table previously used by Singapore's Chief Justices played a part in today's historic summit, PTI has reported.
The two leaders and their delegations sat at the historic table during the delegation-level meeting at Capella Singapore hotel in Sentosa Island.
Later, Trump and Kim signed a joint statement at the 4.3 m-long table, designed in 1939 by local craftsmen for the Supreme Court. The table is on loan to the US Embassy for the summit, and is usually on display on the Chief Justice's chamber on the third floor of the Singapore National Gallery, The Straits Times reported.
US President Donald Trump has departed from Singapore, news organisations have reported.
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in calls summit “historic”
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has issued a statement calling the Trump-Kim summit as “historic”, according to The Guardian.
In a statement, Moon warns there may be “many difficulties ahead, but we will never go back to the past again”.
Moon says Kim will be “remembered as a leader who made a historic moment by taking the first bold step toward the world”.
“Building upon the agreement reached today, we will take a new path going forward. Leaving dark days of war and conflict behind, we will write a new chapter of peace and cooperation,” he added.
India welcomes Trump-Kim summit
India today welcomed the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, calling it a positive development.
In its reaction, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) at the same time hoped that any resolution to the North Korean "peninsula issue" will address New Delhi's concerns about Pyongyang's proliferation linkages with India's neighbourhood, seen as an apparent reference to Pakistan.
India has been pressing for a probe into North Korea's proliferation linkages with India's neighbourhood, PTI has reported.
"India welcomes the United States-DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Summit held in Singapore. This is a positive development. India has always supported all efforts to bring about peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and diplomacy," the MEA said in a statement.
Trump and Kim signed a "very comprehensive" document after their summit in Singapore. After the talks, the US president said that the process of denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula will begin "very soon" and the North Korean leader promised to leave the past behind.
US President Donald Trump said he brought Kim to the table by showing him what the future could look like should he choose the path of peace: "Instead of [testing missiles] you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective," he reportedly told the North Korean leader.
JUST IN: "I think this meeting was good for United States as it was for North Korea. Only a person who hates Donald Trump would say that I have agreed to make a big commitment. Yes, it was a big commitment to meet Kim. But, it was good for us," says US President Donald Trump
I trust Kim Jong Un, says US President Trump
US President Donald Trump said he does indeed "trust" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. "I do," he said when asked by CNN's Jim Acosta if he trusts Kim. "I do. I think he wants to get it done."
Hope Korean War will finally end: Trump
US President Donald Trump said he hopes the Korean War will finally end, more than 70 years after it began. The leaders of North and South Korea pledged to bring a formal end to the Korean War at another summit in April, he tells reporters
LATEST: Trump says verification of denuclearization was discussed with Kim and that a verification team will involve Americans and international officials.
JUST IN: "Today is the beginning of an arduous process. Our eyes are wide open, but peace is always worth the effort, especially in this case," says US President Trump
JUST IN: US President Donald Trump says North Korea's Kim Jong Un is committed to destroying missile engine test site. "We signed a very comprehensive document today and I think when he (Kim Jong Un) lands in North Korea he will start the process soon," he adds.
JUST IN: "Kim Jong Un has the chance to cease a better future for his country. Anyone can make war but only the most courageous can make peace," says US President Trump
BREAKING: "I want to thank Singapore for hosting the summit so successfully," Trump says
BREAKING: US President Donald Trump addresses press conference. He says, "It's an honour to address the world after a historic summit."
Full text of Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un's joint statement
Joint Statement of President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the Singapore Summit.
President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) held a first, historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
