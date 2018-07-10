App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 04:53 PM IST

Starbucks to phase out single-use plastic straws in all stores by 2020

The company plans to offer cups which have lids shaped like a sipper and will offer non-plastic straws to those who need them.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to reduce disposal of plastic, American coffee giant Starbucks, has announced that it will phase out single-use plastic straws from all its coffeehouses by 2020. Starbucks has over 28,000 stores worldwide.

According to a report by BBC, Starbucks' vice president of Global Social Impact Colleen Chapman said that the decision was taken after requests from partners and customers.

The company plans to offer cups which have lids shaped like a sipper and will offer non-plastic straws to those who need them, the report adds.

 

The announcement comes just a week after single-use plastic straws and cutlery were banned across all restaurants and bars in Seattle, Washington — where Starbucks’ headquarters is located.

Starbucks has said that recycling cups or lids is easier than recycling straws due to their weight and size.
