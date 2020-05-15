App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Singapore state investor Temasek joins Facebook's Libra project

The entry of Temasek, which latest figures show has a portfolio value of just over S$300 billion ($210 billion), was announced by the Switzerland-based Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort, late Thursday.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Temasek
Temasek

Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has joined the Facebook-backed Libra digital currency project which has faced intense scrutiny from global regulators worried its launch could erode national control over money.

Temasek becomes one the project's most prominent backers after payments giants Mastercard, Visa Inc and PayPal earlier ditched the scheme.

Temasek becomes one the project's most prominent backers after payments giants Mastercard, Visa Inc and PayPal earlier ditched the scheme.

Close

Libra, which also added cryptocurrency investor Paradigm and private equity firm Slow Ventures to its roster, said Temasek offered a "differentiated position" as an Asia-focused investor.

related news

In a separate statement, deputy CEO of Temasek, Chia Song Hwee, said: "Blockchain technology can play a transformative role in payments networks by enhancing cost efficiencies, creating new business opportunities and accelerating financial inclusion."

"Our participation in the Libra Association as a member will allow us to contribute towards a regulated global network for cost effective retail payments," he said.

Earlier this month, Libra appointed HSBC legal chief Stuart Levey as its CEO.

First Published on May 15, 2020 08:35 am

tags #Facebook Libra project #Singapore #Temasek #World News

