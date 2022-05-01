English
    Shanghai new Covid cases kept to quarantine areas for second day

    Beijing, which recently detected infections that were spread in the community, found 59 new cases on Saturday, up from 54 the previous day, according to city authorities

    May 01, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST
    File photo (Image courtesy: Bloomberg)

    Shanghai’s Covid-19 outbreak showed further signs of stabilizing, with authorities reporting that all new infections were restricted to quarantined areas for the second straight day.

    The financial hub that’s home to 25 million people reported a total of 7,872 new cases April 30, down from 10,181 the previous day. Of the total, 683 were reclassified from previously known asymptomatic cases, according to a statement from the city government.

    Halting the community spread of Covid-19 would mark an important milestone in Shanghai’s containment efforts and embolden officials to start lifting restrictions and allow factories to resume production.

    Beijing, which recently detected infections that were spread in the community, found 59 new cases on Saturday, up from 54 the previous day, according to city authorities. The Universal Studios theme park in Beijing announced it would temporarily close from Sunday to comply with epidemic prevention measures.



    Bloomberg
