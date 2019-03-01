App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Saudi Arabia strips Osama bin Laden's son of citizenship

The US State Department said on Thursday it was offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading "to the identification or location in any country" of Hamza, calling him a key al Qaeda leader.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Saudi Arabia has stripped citizenship from Hamza bin Laden, the son of slain al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the interior ministry said in a statement published by the official gazette Umm Al Qura.

(More details are awaited)
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:05 pm

tags #hamza bin Laden #Osama bin Laden #Saudi Arabia #US State Department #World News

