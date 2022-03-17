English
    Russia will put its enemies such as United States in their place, Dmitry Medvedev says

    Reuters
    March 17, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin

    Russia has the might to put enemies led by the United States in their place and Moscow will foil the West's Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies said on Thursday.

    Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's security council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia on its knees and then rip it apart.

    "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Dmitry Medvedev #Russia #Ukraine #United States #US #World News
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 01:25 pm
