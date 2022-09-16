Russia, China ties 'harm' international peace: Taiwan

File Image: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (Image: Sputnik/Aleksey Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Taiwan on Friday condemned growing ties between Russia and China as a threat to global peace and stability after the leaders of the two authoritarian nations met face to face.

"(Russia) calls those who maintain peace and the status quo provocative, which highly demonstrates the harm caused by the alliance of Chinese and Russian authoritarian regimes on international peace, stability, democracy and freedom," Taiwan's foreign ministry said in a statement.