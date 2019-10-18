Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd passes away

The business software maker announced last month that Hurd would be taking a medical leave but did not give any other details.
Oracle Corp's co-chief executive officer, Mark Hurd, passed away on October 18, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters.
The business software maker announced last month that Hurd would be taking a medical leave but did not give any other details.
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 10:43 pm