English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 webinars at just 600 INR exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in US trial

    The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said.

    Reuters
    January 09, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST
    File image of a vial of Covaxin vaccine

    File image of a vial of Covaxin vaccine

    Ocugen Inc said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States, sending shares of the U.S. biotech firm 20% higher in premarket trade.

    The vaccine, sold under brand name Covaxin, showed an immune response in individuals who had not received a COVID vaccine previously as well as those vaccinated with mRNA vaccines by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, meeting its main goals, Ocugen said.

    The vaccine was also found to be well-tolerated in both sets of participants, the company said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Bharat Biotech #COVAXIN #Covid vaccine #Covid vaccine US trials #Ocugen
    first published: Jan 9, 2023 05:58 pm