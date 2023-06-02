English
    Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may visit Shanghai on June 6

    Reuters
    June 02, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST
    Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Jensen Huang may visit Shanghai on June 6, the Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday.

    Nvidia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    Tags: #Jensen Huang #NVIDIA #Shanghai #World News
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 08:14 am