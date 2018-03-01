App
Feb 27, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Nirav Modi's Firestar Diamond files for bankruptcy in the United States

Firestar Diamond Inc, the flagship company of billionaire Nirav Modi who is at the centre of India's biggest-ever bank scam, has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

The company has listed assets and liabilities in the range of USD 50 million to USD 100 million, according to a court filing in the Southern District Of New York on Monday.

Also Read —  PNB scam impact: Bankers look for higher insurance cover for employee misdeeds

Indian state-run lender Punjab National Bank had earlier this month unearthed fraudulent transactions at one of its Mumbai branches, the amount of which could now be about $2 billion.

Modi, founder of Firestar Diamond, and his uncle Mehul Choksi, who owns Gitanjali Gems Ltd, are suspected of colluding with two employees from Punjab National Bank in the fraud.

 

