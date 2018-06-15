News highlights: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on security situation in Kashmir

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in which a decision on extending the ceasefire could be taken, officials said, according to a PTI report.

The meeting is being attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials of intelligence and security agencies, they said.

The meeting is crucial as a call on extending the unilateral ceasefire post Ramzan, which ends today, can be taken during it, they said.