News highlights: PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on security situation in Kashmir

Live now
Jun 15, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Kashmir
Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space at final send-off
Dollar and stocks drop as Trump hits China with tariffs
Rupee dives to 3-week low at Rs 68.01 on macro-liquidity shocks
Non-life insurers clock 10% growth in premium at Rs 10,516 cr in May
Disclosure lapses: SEBI imposes Rs 7 lakh fine on entities
China to impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports
Nobody can touch me till at least till Lok Sabha polls: Kumaraswamy
US administration announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports
India beat Afghanistan by innings and 262 runs
India, US officials to meet soon to discuss concerns of both sides: Suresh Prabhu
Fitch lowers Axis' outlook to -ve, cuts ICICI's support ratings
Higher oil, GST may boost states revenue by Rs 37,400cr in FY19
Rajnath Singh to meet PM Modi today
Trade deficit widens to a 4-month high of $14.62 billion
Trump administration reconfirms its intent to rescind H4 rule on spouses of H1B visa holders
BJP govt misleading people on Kadapa steel plant issue: TDP MP
India stares at Iranian oil supply hit as SBI pulls out, says IOC
IMF warns US fiscal, trade policies create risks to global economy
VHP demands apology from CIA over 'militant group' tag
McDonald's to switch to paper straws in UK, Ireland
Will run a doorstep delivery of rations campaign: Kejriwal
No question of ceasefire extension: J&K depuyty CM, Kavinder Gupta
Rupee at 3-week low; down 36 paise against US dollar
'Rising Kashmir' hits stands with Shujaat's picture in black background
Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari's funeral today at 11 am
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in which a decision on extending the ceasefire could be taken, officials said, according to a PTI report.
The meeting is being attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials of intelligence and security agencies, they said.
The meeting is crucial as a call on extending the unilateral ceasefire post Ramzan, which ends today, can be taken during it, they said.
Cristiano Ronaldo agrees 18.8 million tax settlement: Legal source
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to pay the Spanish taxman 18.8 million euro ($20 million) to settle a tax fraud claim, a legal source said Friday, PTI has reported.
The deal between the fiscal authorities and the advisors of the star comes hours before Ronaldo's Portugal face Spain in the World Cup in Russia.
The agreement still has to be ratified and will likely come with a two-year jail term -- although sentences of up to two years are not generally served in Spain, the report added.
The former Manchester United player, who is at the World Cup on the back of a third straight Champions League title with Real, appeared in court last July at Pozuelo de Alarcon, Madrid, to answer four counts of tax evasion.
Stephen Hawking's voice beamed into space at final send-off
The voice of Stephen Hawking was beamed into space with a message of peace and hope on Friday as the British physicist, who gained international acclaim for his work on black holes, was laid to rest during a service at London's Westminster Abbey, Reuters has reported.
Hawking, who died in March aged 76 after a lifetime spent probing the origins of the universe, suffered from motor neurone disease which forced him to use an electronic voice synthesiser.
Dollar and stocks drop as Trump hits China with tariffs
The dollar slipped against its global peers today as the US slapped new tariffs on Chinese goods, reviving the markets' fears of a trade war, dealers said.
The greenback's weakness gave the euro some breathing space after a slump in the currency sparked by the European Central Bank's promise that interest rates will remain low for at least another year.
Trump today announced tariffs of 25 percent targeting USD 50 billion (43 billion euros) in Chinese imports from "industrially significant" technologies, making good on a pledge to punish the alleged theft of American intellectual property. He also warned of "additional tariffs" should China retaliate.
The move also triggered profit-taking in European stock markets, a day after they benefited handsomely from the ECB's accommodating policy stance. Wall Street was also weaker at the opening bell. (PTI)
Rupee dives to 3-week low at Rs 68.01 on macro-liquidity shocks
The rupee today crumbled below the key 68-mark to end at a fresh three-week low of Rs 68.01 against the US currency after the country's trade deficit widened more than expected amid renewed global trade war fears.
Panic dollar buying sent the home currency to a low of Rs 68.04 in day trade before settling the week at Rs 68.01 per dollar, down by 39 paise or 0.58 percent. This is the lowest closing for the rupee since May 24.
Non-life insurers clock 10% growth in premium at Rs 10,516 crore in May
The gross premium of non-life insurers increased by 9.6 per cent to Rs 10,515.91 crore in May from the same month a year ago, according to the IRDAI data.
The non-life insurance firms had recorded gross written premium of Rs 9,597.84 crore in May 2017.
Of the 33 firms, 25 are general insurers, six are standalone private players and two are specialised public sector undertaking insurers, PTI has reported.
The 25 general insurers wrote a collective premium of Rs 9,744.85 crore in May this year, up by 8 per cent from Rs 9,022.46 crore a year ago same month.
Disclosure lapses: SEBI imposes Rs 7 lakh fine on entities
Markets regulator Sebi today imposed a total penalty of Rs 7 lakh on two entities for violating disclosure norms while dealing in the shares of Le Waterina Resort and Hotels, PTI has reported.
Through separate orders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) slapped fines of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh on Maitru Agro Marketing Pvt Ltd and Sangam Agro Agencies Pvt Ltd, respectively.
The regulator had conducted an investigation in the shares of Le Waterina Resort and Hotels Ltd during the period from October 1, 2010 to March 5, 2012.
Maitru had bought and sold shares of Le Waterina Resort and Hotels on December 16, 2010 and February 4, September 21 and October 24 in 2011, while Sangam had picked up and disposed of the scrips on September 16, 2011 and February 27, 2012.
China to impose retaliatory tariffs on US imports
China will impose equal tariffs on US imports in retaliation, its commerce ministry has said according to news agency AFP. China has also called on other nations to take 'collective action' against US’ tariff move.
BJP MP says will foot legal expenses of tribals arrested for lynching
BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey today said he will foot the legal expenses of the persons arrested in connection with the lynching of two Muslims here on suspicion of cattle theft on Wednesday, according to a PTI report.
Dubey alleged that the tribals were arrested in connection with the June 13 incident due to pressure from the Congress and demanded a CBI probe in the case.
"The arrests were made under pressure from the opposition parties. The Congress on one hand says tribals can't murder and on the other it had got arrested the tribals. How four persons can be identified when a thousand people gathered (during the incident)?" Dubey told PTI.
"I will foot the legal expenses of the arrested persons from lower court to the Supreme Court," he said, adding he wanted a CBI probe.
Two Muslims were beaten to death in Bankati village by enraged residents of neighbouring tribal dominated Dullu village who suspected them and three others of stealing their buffaloes.
Exclusive: Oyo gives up brand name for corporate properties, to use Capital O, Edition O instead
Ahead of a fresh round of funding, Softbank-backed Oyo is launching new brand names for its premium corporate properties.
Nobody can touch me at least till Lok Sabha polls: Kumaraswamy
As questions over the longevity of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka lingered, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today said no one can 'touch' him at least till the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are over, PTI has reported.
"This coalition government will function with stability. I know, no one can touch me for one year. I will be there at least for one year, until the Lok Sabha election is over. Until then, no one can do anything to me,” he said.
Addressing an event here, Kumaraswamy said he would not remain silent during the period that he has got and would focus on taking decisions for the benefit of the state.
US administration announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports
The Trump administration has announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating trade dispute, The Associated Press has reported.
NBCC to invest Rs 500 crore to acquire 2 loss-making PSUs
State-owned construction firm NBCC plans to invest around Rs 500 crore to acquire majority stake in two loss-making public sector firms, a top company official said, according to PTI.
"We are gradually moving towards consolidation in the construction business. As a part of the strategy, we acquired loss making HSCL. We will be completing the acquisition of two more PSUs by the second quarter of this fiscal," company's chairman-cum-managing director Anoop Kumar Mittal told reporters.
India beat Afghanistan by innings and 262 runs
India has beaten Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs in the one-off Test in Bengaluru. This was Afghanistan’s Test cricket debut.
Telangana has got Rs 1,813 crore allocation for Rly projects this year: Goyal
Telangana has been provided Rs 1,813 crore project allocations this year, up from an average of Rs 258 crore it used to receive annually, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said today, according to PTI.
"In earlier days Telangana used to have railway investments of Rs 258 crore in a full year. This year, the Narendra Modi-led government has allotted Rs 1,813 crore capital investments in the state. We are undertaking these projects with speed and skill," Goyal said at a meeting here.
India, US officials to meet soon to discuss concerns of both sides: Suresh Prabhu
Senior officials of India and the US will soon meet to address concerns of both the sides, including issues related with visa, continuation of certain concession for exports, duty on steel and aluminium, and prices of certain medical devices.
Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu, who was in Washington earlier this week, said he held discussions with US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to find out ways to enhance trade and investments between the two countries.
He said the meeting was significantly important in the backdrop of the fact that the US was not even ready to talk on trade related issues with its close trading partners like Canada. (PTI)
Postman did not deliver 1,830 Aadhaar cards found with scrap dealer
The postal department has held a postman responsible for not delivering 1,830 Aadhaar cards which were found with a scrap dealer in Jalupura area here, officials said today.
"The postman, identified as Satish Kumar, had not been delivering posts properly and he kept the Aadhaar cards with him since January last year," said Ramavtar Sharam, senior post master - general post office - Jaipur.
"The Aadhaar cards were found with a scrap dealer yesterday. The arrangements are being made to deliver them," he said, adding that Kumar was suspended on June 6 in some other matter.
The scrap dealer yesterday found more 1,830 Aadhaar cards in a sack of old newspapers sold to him. (PTI)
NPA write-offs by PSBs surge 140 percent over their losses in FY18
Public sector banks have written off bad loans worth a whopping Rs 1.20 lakh crore, an amount that is nearly one-and-a-half times more than their total losses posted in 2017-18, according to official data.
This is a double whammy for the struggling PSBs as they had massive write-offs as well as huge losses in the last financial year. This is for the first time in a decade that banks have made huge write-offs of bad loans along with booking of hefty losses. (PTI)
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.9739 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.9739 against the US dollar and 78.6050 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 67.6875 and 79.9254, as on June 14, 2018.
According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.9974 and 61.34 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. (PTI)
Fitch lowers Axis' outlook to -ve,cuts ICICI's support ratings
Global ratings agency Fitch on Friday said ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have "gaps" in their risk control mechanisms and has revised down its outlook on the latter to negative on sour assets worries.
"Both the banks exhibit gaps in risk controls. An ongoing investigation at ICICI Bank on extending a loan with a potential conflict of interest has also focused authorities' attention on the bank's governance," it said in a note.
The report also warns that adverse findings may create a "reputational risk", especially if they point at broader weaknesses in management. (PTI)
Shujat Bukhari killing: The authorities have identified two more suspects: Mehrajuddin Bangroo and Waza, CNN-News18 reported.
Bangroo is one of the most wanted militants and hails from downtown Srinagar. He is one of the main recruiters in the state and is involved in many killings of security forces and also rifle snatching incidents.
Higher oil, GST may boost states revenue by Rs 37,400cr in FY19
States are likely to gain an additional Rs 37,426 crore in revenue in the current fiscal on the back of a surge in oil prices and better tax collection due to the GST, says a report. According to SBI Research, the impact of GST on tax revenue is minimal except in a few states.
As many as 16 of the 24 states, have seen thier revenue increasing over and above the 14 percent baseline/ mutually accepted minimum tax growth rate between the Centre and the states post-GST rollout below which the states have to be compensated. (PTI)
Death toll in Nilgiris bus mishap rises to nine
The death toll in the bus mishap in the hilly Nilgiris district went up to nine today with two more people succumbing to injuries. Seven passengers were killed and 27 others injured, some of them seriously, when the bus fell into the 500-feet gorge near Manthada in Nilgiris district yesterday, police said. (PTI)
PM Modi to host dinner for RSS, BJP leaders
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet key functionaries of the BJP, RSS and Sangh affiliates at his official residence over dinner tonight, sources said.
The functionaries have gathered at Surajkund in Haryana for a two-day meeting during which they are scheduled to take stock of their works and discuss the agenda with a focus on coordination among saffron organisations, a development which assumes significance as the BJP gears up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)
Rajnath Singh to meet PM Modi today
Home Minister Rajnath Singh is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7:30 PM today to brief him about the Kashmir situation, CNN-News18 reported.
The government has not revealed yet whether or not it will extend the ceasefire violation that was in place at the border due to the month of Ramzan. Singh said earlier today that he can only affirm any news after June 17. However, deputy CM of Jammu and Kashmir has said that there is no question of extending the ceasefire.
Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, which happened yesterday. Mayawati said that the PM should reveal what his Kashmir policy is.
"I am extremely saddened by the death of Kashmiri journalist Shujaat Bukhari...Time has come for the Narendra Modi government to shun its stubborn attitude and immediately review its Kashmir policy in the interest of the country," she said in a press release.
Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by three gunmen in Srinagar yesterday. Sources told News18 Lashkar-e-Toiba have claimed responsibility of the attack.
Stephen Hawking's voice to beamed into space at final send-off
The voice of Stephen Hawking will be beamed into space in a message of peace and hope on Friday, his daughter said, as the British physicist is laid to rest during a service at Westminster Abbey.
His ashes will be interred between major British scientific figures Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, a location made famous worldwide for generations of royal coronations, weddings and funerals. (Reuters)