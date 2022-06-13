English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'

    "Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

    Reuters
    June 13, 2022 / 06:41 AM IST
    Netflix has updated its corporate culture memo to include a section on artistic expression.

    Netflix has updated its corporate culture memo to include a section on artistic expression.


    Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

    "Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.


    Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.


    Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back."


    "You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.


    Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

    Close

    Related stories

    Netflix did not say when the new season would be released.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Netflix #Squid Game #World News
    first published: Jun 13, 2022 06:41 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.