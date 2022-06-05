English
    Moscow says it destroyed tanks supplied by eastern European countries in strikes on Kyiv

    AFP
    June 05, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
    A Ukrainian serviceman walks as seeds burn in a grain silos after it was shelled repeatedly, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine May 31. (Image: Reuters)

    Russia said Sunday that it had destroyed tanks supplied to Ukraine by eastern European countries during strikes on Kyiv.

    "High-precision, long-range missiles fired by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by eastern European countries and other armoured vehicles that were in hangars," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

    Earlier on Sunday, Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, had said that the Ukrainian capital had been hit by "several explosions in Darnytsky and Dniprovsky districts of city", the first such strikes on the capital since April 28.

    According to the Ukrainian air force, several cruise missiles were fired in the direction of Kyiv by Russian TU-95 planes based in the Caspian Sea, one of which was destroyed.

    Relative calm had returned in recent weeks to Kyiv after Moscow abandoned its assault on the capital to concentrate on eastern Ukraine.
    AFP
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 03:55 pm
