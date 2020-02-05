App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Mitsubishi sees virus outbreak to affect global economy, resource prices: CFO

"In the short term, any impact on our business in China will be limited," Chief Financial Officer Kazuyuki Masu told an earnings news conference.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp is closely watching the development of a spreading coronavirus in China as it will affect the global economy and prices of natural resources, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

"In the short term, any impact on our business in China will be limited," Chief Financial Officer Kazuyuki Masu told an earnings news conference.

"But we need to closely watch the development as the spreading outbreak will affect economic activities and natural resource markets," he said, adding that changes in commodity prices will have an impact on its earnings over the long term.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 11:55 am

tags #coronavirus #global economy #Mitsubishi #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.