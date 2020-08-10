172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|mcdonalds-sues-former-ceo-stephen-easterbrook-5677771.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

McDonald's sues former CEO Stephen Easterbrook

Easterbrook lied during the investigation into his behavior, the filing showed.

Reuters

McDonald's Corp filed a lawsuit against former chief executive officer Stephen Easterbrook to recover compensation benefits after an internal investigation showed that he had sexual relationships with multiple employees, violating company policy, it said in a filing on Monday.

McDonald's dismissed Easterbrook in November over a consensual relationship with an employee, which the board then determined violated company policy.

Easterbrook and McDonald's could not be immediately reached for comment.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 07:25 pm

