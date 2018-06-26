App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Longest lunar eclipse in a century to take place on July 27-28: Report

The eclipse will begin at 7.30 pm UTC (12 am IST) and end at 9.13 pm UTC (1.43 am IST)

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Eastern Hemisphere will be able to view the longest lunar eclipse in a century on July 27 and July 28, a report suggests.

The eclipse, which will create a "blood moon", will last for about one hour and 43 minutes, the report said.

The reddish glow that appears on the moon during the eclipse, due to the way the Earth's atmosphere scatters light, gives it the name "blood moon".

The total eclipse will last for a long time since the moon will pass directly through the Earth's shadow, or umbra.

The eclipse will begin at 7.30 pm UTC (12 am IST) and end at 9.13 pm UTC (1.43 am IST).

The last lunar eclipse, which took place on January 31, lasted for an hour and 17 minutes.

The eclipse will be visible only from the Eastern hemisphere — Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The last longest eclipse took place on July 16, 2000, and lasted for one hour and 46.4 minutes, according to EarthSky.

The longest possible total lunar eclipse is about one hour and 47 minutes, EarthSky says.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 03:22 pm

