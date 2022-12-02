Live News Updates | Fed's Barr: It's 'smart' to slow pace of rate hikes

December 02, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

Elon Musk unveils Tesla Semi trucks at Nevada factory



Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.

Musk said at the event that the company successfully completed a 500 mile test of the Semi's driving range on Nov. 15 between Fremont and San Diego.

The truck is a Class 8 vehicle, meaning it has a weight limit allowing it to transport more than 33,001 pounds of cargo. It was initially meant to go into production in 2019 after being unveiled in 2017, but plans were delayed due to battery constraints. Read More