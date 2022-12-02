Live News Updates | Fed's Barr: It's 'smart' to slow pace of rate hikes

Japan, Australia to hold 2 plus 2 meeting next Friday in Tokyo
Japan and Australia will hold a meeting of their foreign and defence ministers, for a so-called two-plus-two meeting, in Tokyo on Dec. 9, Japan's government said on Friday. Read More
Elon Musk unveils Tesla Semi trucks at Nevada factory
Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.
Musk said at the event that the company successfully completed a 500 mile test of the Semi's driving range on Nov. 15 between Fremont and San Diego.
The truck is a Class 8 vehicle, meaning it has a weight limit allowing it to transport more than 33,001 pounds of cargo. It was initially meant to go into production in 2019 after being unveiled in 2017, but plans were delayed due to battery constraints. Read More
Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle in Gujarat
The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit a cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening, a railway official said.
NIA arrests Ludhiana court blast conspirator Harpreet Singh on arrival from Malaysia
Delhi | National Investigation Agency (NIA) on December 1 arrested absconding terrorist Harpreet Singh when he arrived from Kaula Lumpur, Malaysia
Just 4 countries account for 54% of remittances to India, which will hit a record this year, shows data
Just four countries, with the US at the top of the list, are the source of more than half of remittance inflows to India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data shows.
According to a recent report by the World Bank, India is set to receive 12 percent more remittances year-on-year, reaching $100 billion in 2022. India will retain its position as the world's top recipient of remittances. Read More
