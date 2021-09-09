MARKET NEWS

Kabul airport to be ready for international flights in 3 days: Report

According to the report, the technical teams from Qatar and Turkey are working alongside Afghan engineers at the airport.

IANS
September 09, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
Representative image (Image: AFP)

A media report citing Taliban officials and technical teams said on Thursday that the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul will be ready for international flight services in the next three days.

According to the Khaama News report, the technical teams from Qatar and Turkey are working alongside Afghan engineers at the airport.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan asked Qatar and Turkey to send their experts and help them in repairing the airport which was made ready for domestic flights in three days but international flights are yet to take off and land from the airport."

"Big screens, computers, scanners, and other electronics have been donated by Qatar and UAE and the technical teams are now busy installing them in terminals," the report added.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have allowed people with documents to travel abroad following the announcement of the caretaker government on Tuesday night.

Khaama News said that that damages worth up to $20 million were inflicted on the airport amid the US troops withdrawal which was completed on August 31.
Tags: #Afghanistan #Kabul #Taliban #World News
