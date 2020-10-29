172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|india-protests-saudi-arabias-distortion-of-map-on-special-g20-currency-note-by-removing-jk-6033531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India protests Saudi Arabia’s distortion of map on special G20 currency note by removing J&K

The global map, printed on the rear side of Saudi Arabia's special G20 Summit currency note, shows entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), as a separate territory.

Moneycontrol News
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (File image: Reuters)
King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (File image: Reuters)

India has lodged a protest with Saudi Arabia over the distortion of Indian boundaries in a global map printed behind the country’s new 20 Riyal currency note. The map shows undivided Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh excluded from India.

The new currency note was released by Saudi Arabia to commemorate the kingdom’s presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) international forum.

The new note features King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the 2020 G20 Summit logo on one side. A world map highlighting G20 nations in a darker shade on the other is shown on the rear side.

Close

The map shows the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), as a separate territory.

Some on social media have hailed this as a major Saudi diplomatic snub to Pakistan saying the kingdom, known to be a Pakistani ally in the past, does not accept Pakistani territorial claims over J&K.

However, the distortion was with the Indian map as well as it shows J&K to be a separate entity. According to a report by India Today, India has taken up the matter with the Saudi Arabian embassy in New Delhi and the foreign ministry in Riyadh through the Indian mission there.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 10:53 am

tags #Current Affairs #G20 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Pakistan #Saudi Arabia #Word news #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.