    Idaho Supreme Court won't block strict abortion bans

    Associated Press
    August 13, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
    Idaho's strict abortion bans will be allowed to take effect while legal challenges over the laws play out in court, the Idaho Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

    A doctor and a regional Planned Parenthood affiliate sued the state earlier this year over three anti-abortion laws, all of which were designed to take effect this year now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

    Under the ruling, a near-total criminalizing all abortions but allowing doctors to defend themselves at trial by claiming the abortion was done to save the pregnant person's life will take effect August 25.

    Another law is also going into effect that allows potential relatives of an embryo or fetus to sue abortion providers for up to $20,000 within four years of an abortion. Rapists cannot sue under the law, but a rapists' family members would be able to sue.

    Planned Parenthood has also sued over a third strict ban criminalizing abortions done after six weeks of gestation except for in cases where it was needed to save a pregnant persons life or done because of rape or incest. That law was set to take effect August 19.
