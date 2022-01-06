Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory

Honda Cars India reported an eight percent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported an eight percent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. The company, however, said its domestic wholesales in 2021 grew 26 percent to 89,152 units as against 70,593 units in the January-December period in 2020.

Honda Motor Co and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Honda, Japan’s second-largest automaker, is set to launch a new EV brand in China this year called e:N Series with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC.