MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us on Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility', a special virtual panel discussion, presented by Volvo Car India on January 6, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Honda China JV announces 120,000 units-a-year EV factory

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Reuters
January 06, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
Honda Cars India reported an eight percent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported an eight percent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. The company, however, said its domestic wholesales in 2021 grew 26 percent to 89,152 units as against 70,593 units in the January-December period in 2020.

Honda Cars India reported an eight percent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported an eight percent dip in its domestic sales at 7,973 units. It had dispatched 8,638 units in the domestic market in December 2020. The company, however, said its domestic wholesales in 2021 grew 26 percent to 89,152 units as against 70,593 units in the January-December period in 2020.

Honda Motor Co and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.

Honda, Japan’s second-largest automaker, is set to launch a new EV brand in China this year called e:N Series with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC.
Reuters
Tags: #EV factory #Honda China #World News
first published: Jan 6, 2022 08:23 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.