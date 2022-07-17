English
    Government calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis

    Talking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka.

    PTI
    July 17, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST
    There was no end to the crisis in sight, and protesters vowed to occupy the official buildings until the top leaders are gone. For days, people have flocked to the presidential palace almost as if it were a tourist attraction — swimming in the pool, marveling at the paintings and lounging on the beds piled high with pillows. At one point, they also burned the prime minister's private home. (Image: AP)

    The government has called an all-party meeting on July 19 on the Sri Lankan crisis which will be briefed by Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

    During a meeting of parties convened on July 17 ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded India intervene in the neighbouring country which is facing a debilitating economic crisis.

    During the Sunday meet, both DMK and AIADMK raised the Sri Lankan issue, especially the condition of the country’s Tamil population. Talking to reporters after the meeting, AIADMK leader M Thambidurai said India should intervene to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka.

    DMK leader T R Baalu also demanded India’s intervention in addressing the situation confronting the island nation. Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a severe foreign exchange shortage hampering the import of essentials including food, fuel and medicines.

    The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.
    first published: Jul 17, 2022 03:52 pm
